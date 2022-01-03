DANVILLE — Bill Lynn was unanimously reelected Monday evening as chairman of the Mahoning Township Board of Supervisors during the board's reorganization meeting.
Lynn, chairman since 2018, was elected to his first six-year term as supervisor in 2015. He was reelected in November to a second six-year term on the five-member board.
Glen Cromley, who defeated incumbent Supervisor Molly Shultz in the November election, took his seat as supervisor for a six-year term.
Supervisor John Whelan was elected vice chairman, replacing Supervisor Larry Robertson, who opted not to seek the position.
The supervisors reappointed Carol Dragano as township secretary; Ken Houck as township treasurer, and Dean VonBlohn and Jim Dragano as zoning officers.
The supervisors appointed Jennifer Bausch to a two-year term as auditor.
The supervisors also approved their meeting schedule for the new year. They will continue to meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Monday's reorganization meeting was an exception because that meeting must be held the first week of the year. Another exception is Dec. 19, the third Monday, due to Christmas. The meeting times are 5:30 p.m. and held in the township building, 849 Bloom Road.
The public also is welcome to attend meetings virtually. Details for each meeting are listed at www.mahoningtownship.org.