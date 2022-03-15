Dennis M. Lyons, national editor of CNHI, LLC and editor of The Daily Item and Danville News has been promoted to vice president of the company, Donna Barrett, president and CEO, announced Tuesday.
Lyons will relinquish his editor duties in Sunbury and Danville to a soon-to-be-named successor. He plans to relocate to Charlotte, North Carolina, to concentrate full-time on his national editor responsibilities.
Lyons joined CNHI in 2015 after nearly four decades with Gannett, He added the title of CNHI national editor three years later.
“Dennis has done an outstanding job in his dual role as editor of the Sunbury Daily Item and CNHI National Editor,” said Barrett. “He is an exceptionally talented journalist and we’re excited to have him devote his full attention to companywide projects in this expanded role.”
"What is good for our company will be a loss for The Daily Item," publisher Fred Scheller said. "Since his arrival, his contributions have been noticeable. We have improved our reporting. Our newspaper is consistently one of the top in CNHI. Locally, we provide the most information as it pertains to our communities. He’s one of the best."
Lyons organized a regional editors system across CNHI in 2017 to improve newsroom communications and news sharing. He also initiated a program for producing specialty graphic pages for major news and historic events. During his time in Sunbury, he has overseen a growth in enterprise reporting on key community issues and created the Community Advisory Board, giving readers the chance to help plan coverage.
“It's going to be difficult to leave the newsroom here, but I am looking forward to being able to help CNHI journalists across the country," Lyons said. "I’ve been very fortunate to work with a great group of journalists here in Sunbury and Danville. I will miss this team. I have no doubt they will continue to serve our readers with terrific community reporting.
"I have met a lot of wonderful people here in the Susquehanna Valley," Lyons added. "I will miss them as well and hope to stay in touch."
A native of New York City, Lyons served as a senior editor at USA TODAY, Gannett’s flagship newspaper, from 2007 to 2015. Previously, he spent more than 30 years as a sports editor and top editor at Gannett papers in Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Based in Montgomery, Alabama, CNHI is a leading provider of local news and information in 22 states, offering an array of print and digital products.