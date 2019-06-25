SHAMOKIN — The only known physical store with movie rentals in the Valley may be M & T Video and Games in downtown Shamokin.
The introduction of streaming services like Netflix and kiosks like Redbox brought an end to most large chains and independent movie rental stores. M & T at 132 E. Independence St., owned by Mike and Tyann Thompson, is a novelty in the four-county area of Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour. The movie and video game business will honor their four-year anniversary on Saturday with a celebration of promotions lasting June 28 through July 3.
"This is what I enjoy doing," said Mike Thompson, 30. "I did the whole 'working for other people' thing."
The Daily Item could not identify other places besides public libraries that have video rentals as part of its business model in the four-county area. Another store that could be identified outside the area is Videos-N-More that offers video rentals and sales in Mifflintown in Juniata County.
Thompson's small space in downtown Shamokin is tightly packed with DVDs and Blu-rays. Each wall has shelves of movies and there are also racks on the floor.
Mike Thompson's parents, Joe and Joan Thompson, owned J & J Videos and Games in Shamokin and Mount Carmel, but both closed down nearly 10 years ago. When he graduated from college with a degree in business economics, Mike decided he wanted to open his own store.
Four years ago, the couple started with 300 movies and now have at least 10,000 DVDs and Blu-rays. They build their rentals up through customer sales, but also purchase new movies from stores. Rentals make up about 20 percent of their business, the rest is movie sales and video games, consoles and equipment.
It takes "a lot of work and a lot of hours" to make the store work, said Thompson.
'Sense of possibility'
Mike McGranaghan, known as Movie Mike, a film critic with Sunbury Broadcasting, said there was "a sense of excitement" in entering a movie store with posters, cardboard cutouts and rows and rows of movies. That same excitement can't be recreated with scrolling through Netflix.
"There was an overwhelming sense of possibility from that," said McGranaghan. "I was addicted to that. I loved going to video rental stores, even if I didn't rent anything. I loved looking around and the atmosphere."
The idea of picking up a physical copy of a movie helped you decide whether it was something you wanted to see, he said.
"You could get a feel for it," said McGranaghan. "That was a big part of discovering movies."
Thompson said being in small, less affluent community contributes to his success. He noted that internet and streaming services are not cheap for people with little money to spare. That, combined with nostalgia, helps attract customers.
"When someone is looking for a whole series of movies, and they can only find on Netflix one of the Terminators, you can come here and spend a dollar and get the one you're looking for," he said. "It's also building relationships with people in the community. They like to support us and support the local community."
It's "nostalgic" to come in on a Friday and Saturday night to find a movie, go home and chill out, he said.
"With a video store, it's all right in your face. You can just pick up a movie, read the back, see the different pictures of the actors," he said. "It brings you back to getting out of the house instead of sitting on your couch."
Redbox mostly has newer movies nearly a month after they're released in stores, and Netflix might not have the older movies, he said.
At M & T it costs $1 to rent older movies for three nights, $2 to rent newer movies for one night and $3 to rent newer movies for two nights.
Joseph Erazo, of Shamokin, said he likes coming into the store because it's quiet and everybody is friendly.
"They got everything here," he said. "Old movies, new movies. And great customer service."
Shannon Kehler, of Shamokin, said she comes in twice a week as a movie buff to purchase movies, not rent them.
"I don't drive, so I like the fact that it's right in town, and it's local," she said. "If I don't want to buy it brand new, I can buy it used. Their prices are really good."
"It's not something that will make a giant comeback, but it's our passion," he said.
From the Valley's past
West Coast Video, one of the larger chain store that dominated the area with stores in Sunbury, Shamokin, Danville, Lewisburg and Selinsgrove, began operating in 1983 and became defunct in 2009. The last Blockbuster in the world is located in Bend, Oregon, a town of 91,000.
A movie buff could find video rentals in the strangest of places: restaurants, gas stations, even carpet stores. Names spring to mind when people talk of the old days: Videos and Vittles in Turbotville, Valley Video and Challenger Video & Audio in Mifflinburg, 20 20 Video in Sunbury and Sox's Family Fun World in Selinsgrove.
Videos and Vittles became Just Vittles before it closed permanently. Fike Bros Carpet One on Route 522 in Selinsgrove, which had an adjacent room for popular video rentals, went back to just selling carpet and tiles. DJ’s Foreign & Domestic Services, which had a section for rental videos, closed permanently in 2017.
Beca Middleton, of Lewisburg, managed both the Bloomsburg and Watsontown Movie Gallery stores approximately nine years ago. She worked at the Watsontown location until the day the doors closed. A grocery store across the street got a Redbox and people were streaming, so the Movie Gallery couldn't compete, she said.
"I miss it all the time," she said. "I loved the access to all the movies, being able to talk to people and give suggestions, and introduce them to movies they might not have heard about."
Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney remembers plenty of independent video rental stores.
"You wanted to get there as soon as the title came out in the store," he said.