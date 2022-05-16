BEAVER SPRINGS — Seven representatives of the Middlecreek Area Community Center set fire to the now-paid $900,000 mortgage document during a celebration Saturday.
The burning was part of a special celebration at the center, 67 Elm St. Events began Friday and continued throughout the day on Saturday, culminating in a program at 7 p.m. celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the MACC, presented by board members, volunteers, staff and the West Snyder Community Choir. Rep. Fred Keller was a featured speaker.
In his remarks, Keller recognized Beaver Springs resident, Donald Moyer, one of the original organizers of the community center project.
Since the first day he met Moyer, Keller said he understood his friend's passion for building a community facility.
“What started here as a dream,” he said, “became a reality — an example of what we can do when we believe in a dream.”
Moyer, a retired teacher, said he prefers to not be singled out for praise even though he has been trying to convince people — since 1985 — that a community center was needed for their children.
"So many people have been part of this journey," Moyer said. "Each volunteer, staff person, board member, fundraiser and donor is an important part of this accomplishment.”
Melanie Rager, president of the MACC Board of Directors hosted the evening.
Although she hadn't been present from the beginning, she shared "her pride in the accomplishment of her community's 20-year accomplishment."
Lamar Troup spoke for the original organizers of the idea for a community center and told everyone that "while we are celebrating 20 years of using our facility, there were more than 15 years of planning involved in the project before the doors were opened in May 2002."
Years of fundraising, major donations of construction materials, and monetary gifts from hundreds of people weren’t enough to begin building a facility that was going to cost nearly $2 million. The committee and the board needed to secure a $900,000 mortgage before the work on the construction could begin.
Brent Bobb who has served on the board of directors for 20 years combined his remarks with a slide show and spoke about the growing pains, bumps in the road and rewarding accomplishments of the first 20 years.
"It was never easy," he said.
MACC Executive Director Michael Bobb shared that one of the hurdles they still have to face is “all of the people who tell me they never knew there was a community center in Beaver Springs.”
While he conceded that seemed difficult to believe, Michael Bobb said everyone needed to work harder at helping people understand the many opportunities at the center, including licensed child care, Silver Sneakers, after-school and summer camps, racquetball, two full-sized basketball courts with a wooden floor, a rock climbing wall, fitness classes, bingo, corn hole tournaments and daddy/daughter dances among others.
Bobb concluded his remarks by explaining that the MACC is currently exploring whether it would be advantageous for their rural facility to join the YMCA system. The staff and board of directors, he said, are currently working through a process — which is ongoing — to determine whether this move would enhance the MACC's future sustainability.