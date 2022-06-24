BEAVER SPRINGS — The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC) has received a $500 Youth in Philanthropy grant from the Community Foundation to support its weekly food distribution program.
Program director Lindsay Dressler said the funds will be used to purchase additional food items through the Central PA Food Bank.
"The goal of our Food Insecurity Reduction Program, in partnership with the Central PA Food Bank, is to increase the likelihood of households meeting income requirements having sufficient food to meet daily nutritional requirements, said MACC Executive Director Mike Bobb.
The MACC holds a weekly food distribution for income-eligible individuals and families every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the 67 Elm Street center in Beaver Springs.
For more information about the program, call 570-658-2276.
