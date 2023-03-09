MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust has announced that $72,000 in scholarships will be awarded this year. A total of $52,000 will be awarded to members of the Class of 2023. An additional $20,000 will be awarded to 10 collegiate students that graduated from the Mifflinburg Area School District.
Any Mifflinburg senior that is planning to attend an accredited two-year or four-year institution or trade school is encouraged to apply. Applications must be returned to the guidance office or mailed to Michael Miller by April 15. Class rank and GPA information will be obtained from the guidance department before the applications are given to the selection committee. Collegiate scholarship applications with transcripts are due to Michael Miller of Mifflinburg by June 1.
A separate application is needed for both the Harold and Helen Evans Memorial Scholarship and the Tod ‘Cleever’ Steese Memorial Scholarship which are available from the high school guidance office. All other scholarships will be based on the evaluation of the MACST application which can be found at macst.org or are available from the high school guidance office. These applications are on an Excel template. Directions for completion and qualifications are found on page one of the applications. Senior winners will be announced at the Annual Senior Awards program and collegiate winners will be notified approximately July 1.
If you are interested in supporting future Mifflinburg graduates, you may contact M.A.C.S.T. Inc at 570-966-2189 or send donations to M.A.C.S.T. Inc at 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.