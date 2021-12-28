SUNBURY — A 17-year-old Shikellamy student seems to always leave a lasting impression on those he meets.
Rafael Cameron, of Sunbury, is thoughtful, helpful, caring, giving and a role model to other teenagers, according to one of his teachers, who nominated his as one of The Daily Item’s 2021 People Who Made a Difference.
“Let me tell you about Rafael Cameron,” Shikellamy teacher Amy Herbster said. “RJ was one of my fourth-graders in 2014 and he has excelled in academics. He is currently a student at SUN Tech. He goes to school all day and then works the drive-up window at Burger King. I have heard from so many people telling me about the overly kind and happy kid that works the drive up.”
Herbster said Cameron never has a bad thing to say.
“RJ always has a nice word, a smile and a ‘have a great day’ when delivering change or French fries,” she said. “RJ makes you happy just by being so excited about his job and enjoying helping others. RJ makes a difference in our town. He works hard, doesn’t complain and his kindness to others sheds happiness on even the worst of days. I am so proud to have been his teacher.”
The kind words from his former teacher were something that Cameron said he appreciated.
“It’s so nice to hear,” he said. “I try to be as helpful as possible and want to show that we all have hope and we all should learn to be kind to each other and help those in need.”
Cameron is not only graduating this year but plans on coming back to the community after he finishes culinary school.
“I love to cook anything pasta,” he said. “I like to cook for people when they are in need and I like to give my time to those who may need to have a meal and sit and talk.”
Herbster said Cameron stands out.
“In my 17 years at Chief Shikellamy, I have had many memorable students who have gone on to make a difference in our community,” she said. “I have taught kids who have gone on to be nurses, correction officers, joined our armed forces, and business owners. I have had students who have gone beyond high school and students who are choosing to work here in town at local businesses.”
Cameron donates his time to various organizations throughout the community but may be best known for his “bubbly” greetings and making people feel good at his job at Burger King, in Sunbury.
“It’s nice to be able to make people smile,” he said. “I enjoy my job and I enjoy being able to meet new people and try my best to make their day.”
Cameron said he has some advice for young people in the Valley.
“Never stop hoping and believing,” he said. “Don’t lose any hope because everyone has a future ahead of them.”
Herbster agreed.
“Having a bad day? Head over to Burger King get some fries and a huge lift from that kid in the window,” she said.