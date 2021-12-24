Editor’s note: The Daily Item will recognize people who have Made a Difference in the Valley in 2021 this week. This is the first part of a series that will continue until New Year’s Day.
SUNBURY — Doug Fessler says there are moments when he leans down to pick up another can tossed aside on a bike path or along a creek bank where he wonders if his efforts are worth it.
Of course, they are, the Sunbury resident keeps telling himself.
An IT consultant during the day, Fessler spends a lot of his free time doing what he can to clean the environment. Fessler spends countless hours advocating for and cleaning up various environmentally significant areas of the region.
“He definitely has a passion for our natural resources and it shows through his actions,” said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky, who nominated Fessler as a Valley resident who Made a Difference in 2021. “You can tell a lot about people by what they do with their free time. Doug not only advocates for our resources but puts action to those words by cleaning up areas of the watershed that mean the most to him and his family.”
When Fessler goes fishing in Shamokin Creek or other local waters, he takes a trash bag and clean-up tools with him.
The reason: He knows he will find trash somewhere.
“I take a trash bag and a pick-up stick, some gloves,” he said, “It’s not hard to find trash, which is sort of sad. There have been moments when I am cleaning up, it goes to my mind, ‘What is the point?’ I have to push that into the back of my mind that every little bit makes a difference. Really it all starts that you can make a difference if you start talking about it and doing it.”
According to Zaktansky, Fessler can often be found regularly cleaning up litter along the riverbanks, including near the fabridam, and has worked to clean up and protect wetland areas that harbor important aquatic features, such as vernal pools that are necessary for various species’ life cycles. “He confronts those who neglect these resources and works to raise awareness while removing bag after bag of trash left behind by others,” Zaktansky said.
Fessler said his love of nature started long ago. He spent hours along creeks and ponds in Sunbury and on the islands in the Susquehanna River south of the fabridam, he called them “the playground of my childhood.” Today he takes his teenage son with him fishing, pushing the passion onto the next generation.
So why does he do it? Why does he carry trash bags with him when he goes fishing or biking?
He said things have changed. Years ago, Fessler would see thousands of toads on the islands. Now they are virtually gone.
“I truly believe we, as a people, as a community, we benefit from a clean environment,” he said, “When the water is clean, everything is clean. We are healthier. The bottom line is the better you take care of the environment, the better everything will be.”
At times, Fessler said he thinks he is rewarded for his actions.
”When I go fishing before I throw (a line) in, I usually clean up the area around me,” he said, “It’s been several times where I’ve cleaned up an area and soon catch a big fish. It’s almost like, ‘Here you go boy, here is a reward.’”
Zaktansky and the other groups in the area tasked with monitoring the Valley’s natural health, certainly appreciate the help.
”The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association covers a massive 11,000-square-mile, 20-plus county watershed. It is ways too much for one person — or even one group — to protect and promote aquatic resources across such a wide region,” Zaktansky said. “However, a growing number of people are asking how they can get involved — what can they do in their corner of the watershed to truly make a difference. Beyond some simple changes at home, they can look to the example provided by Doug Fessler. Find a portion of our watershed that means a lot to you — a section of the river, a streambank, a hiking trail — and devote some free time on a regular basis cleaning it up, monitoring it, reporting any concerns you may find and encouraging others to be responsible. Get involved with local smaller watershed groups that desperately need volunteer help for litter cleanups, streambed restoration and other projects. If each person does a little, we together can accomplish a whole lot.”