Adrienne Mael has been chosen as the permanent president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way after a national search.
"I am eager to continue the work of the United Way and improve lives in the Susquehanna Valley," Mael said Thursday following the announcement by the organization's board of directors. "While I may be a new face for the organization, the mission and vision of the United Way remain steadfast – to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our region. I look forward to the opportunities to address key issues in our area and drive social change with innovative solutions.”
Mael was appointed in early July as the interim president and CEO following the departure of Joanne Troutman, who left to take a job as director of Social Impact Programs for Cornell University.
For the past six years, Mael has served as a president and CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, a position she will continue to hold as the two boards discuss a possible merger. A Columbia County native, she has also worked as a downtown manager in Bloomsburg.
“The board is confident in Adrienne’s knowledge, experience, and commitment to the community. We look forward to the path moving forward underneath Adrienne’s leadership," said Kristen Moyer, chairperson of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. "We are eager to continue in a discussion of a potential merger with the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and the possible opportunities that may come."
Liz Masich, board chair of the United Way of Columbia and Montour counties, said Mael's appointment will aid in the transition.
“Adrienne’s appointment to President and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is the next step toward the merger of our two United Way organizations and we couldn’t be happier for all involved," Masich said. "Adrienne’s leadership and passion to improve the lives of those touched by the United Way in our communities is exactly what both organizations need.”