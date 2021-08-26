Adrienne Mael is the new president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the organization's board of directors announced this afternoon.
Mael was named the interim president and CEO last month after Joanne Troutman left the organization. Mael was named the permanent president following a national search.
For the past six years, Mael has served as the President and CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, a position she will retain in addition to her duties at GSVUW. The two organizations will continue a discussion of a possible merger. The goal of a merger would be to maximize back-office operations and create more impact across the region.
“The board is confident in Adrienne’s knowledge, experience, and commitment to the community," Kristen Moyer, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said. "We look forward to the path moving forward underneath Adrienne’s leadership. We are eager to continue in a discussion of a potential merger with the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and the possible opportunities that may come with that transition.”
“I am excited to be officially and permanently joining the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way,” Mael said. “I am eager to continue the work of the United Way and improve lives in the Susquehanna Valley. While I may be a new face for the organization, the mission and vision of the United Way remain steadfast – to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our region. I look forward to the opportunities to address key issues in our area and drive social change with innovative solutions.”