SUNBURY — Magic was in the air in Sunbury on Saturday.
The fifth annual Arts and Curiosities Festival, held by the Sunbury Arts Council in Stroh Alley and Woodlawn Avenue, brought out witches, wizards and muggles on Saturday to the city. The event is inspired by J.K. Rowling's popular book and movie series about boy wizard Harry Potter.
"Harry Potter doesn't go out of style," said organizer Lindie Lloyd. "There's something so magical about it. It's one of those things that will last a lifetime. People love the magic of it and the unique vendors."
Vendors brought fantasy-related products and items. Vendors included painters, jewelers, illustrators, wood crafts, signs, soaps, handcrafted Quidditch brooms, wands and more.
The Drum family, of Selinsgrove, sold handcrafted wands and bead art. Fourteen-year-old Allison Drum, who made art with her brother Nathaniel, 11, and mother, Stacy, dressed up as Dumbledore complete with a wig, beard and robe.
"I love dressing up, I love cosplay," said Allison. "I was McGonagall another year."
Angela Knoebel, 34, of Northumberland, said she has been a fan of Harry Potter since middle school. She now has two children who love the series as well.
"I've been a fan since sixth grade, a lifelong fan," said Knoebel. "I had a Harry Potter themed baby shower. You can't go wrong. It's just a great event for Sunbury."
Her children, Ellie Baylor, 7, and Jackson Baylor, 4, get a wand every year.
Twins Grace and Evelyn Johnston, 12, and their friend Jayden Williams, 11, all of Sunbury, came out with their parents. They allow used to pretend to be Harry Potter characters while on the elementary school playground.
"I just like so many people who love Hogwarts being the same place," said Grace.
"And it's realistic," said Evelyn.
"I like everyone being here and having a fun time with other people who have the same interests," said Jayden.
Bob Wiles, who posed as Hagrid, said he loves being at the festival for the children and their families.
"It's about the community," he said. "It's a service that brings joy to the masses."