LEWISBURG — Megan Carter was on the dance floor as soon as she arrived at the fifth annual Magic Makers prom at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall on Saturday evening.
It was the third time Carter, 20, of Benton, has attended the annual event created specifically for people with special needs in grades 9 to 12 and up to age 21.
“She’ll be dancing all night,” her mother, Nancy Carter said as the large room filled up with about 170 guests from 22 school districts who danced, ate and mingled. “It’s nice to see her included and socializing.”
Megan O’Hara was among the original group of Lewisburg High School students involved in creating the event, which they pay for through a variety of fundraisers, and she remains a member of the Magic Makers.
As O’Hara twirled around the dance floor with Carter, she explained how her involvement with the group and the prom-goers over the years has impacted her life as she pursues a degree in special education at Susquehanna University.
“It played a huge part” in her career choice, O’Hara said.
Magic Makers founder, Lance Klinefelter, served as the evening’s DJ.
“This community of individuals often gets overlooked,” he said. “We wanted to make a difference, even if it’s just for one night.”
While Jaheim Torrian, 17, of Paxinos, waited for his date to arrive at the dance, his mother, Paula Steinhart, described what an important evening it is.
“We look forward to it all year,” she said, explaining that it compares to Disney for her and her son who is unable to walk or talk due to a traumatic brain injury. “When his girlfriend gets here, he’ll have a big smile on his face.”
Steinhart said the teens and young adults who put on the prom are “true role models.”
Nancy Carter said they made it even more special by donating the emerald green gown her daughter was able to select during a recent wardrobe and accessories giveaway held by Magic Makers members and Lewisburg High School seniors Kirstin Frederick and Dylan Benfer.
“I like seeing all the happy faces,” said Frederick.