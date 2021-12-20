DANVILLE — The supervisors of Mahoning and Cooper townships approved zoning amendments on Monday evening that would allow senior housing on the former county home property, regulate solar energy systems in the two townships and changed the zoning designation for a small lot in Mahoning Township.
The brief meeting of the boards of supervisors was held at 7:30 p.m. to approve the changes, following a public hearing two hours earlier that lasted 11 minutes.
No one from the public offered input on any of the three proposed changes at the hearing, so the supervisors adjourned the hearing.
Mahoning Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said during the hearing that the townships’ joint planning commission recommended approval for senior housing because of the need for it in the county.
VonBlohn said afterward the property on Woodbine Lane is zoned industrial development, which had allowed Montour County offices to operate there. Wording had to be changed to allow senior housing for those 62 and older, even though the former county home, on what was known as the poor farm for indigent residents, included dormitories.
44 units planned
The nonprofit group Community Strategies Group (CSG), of Bloomsburg, plans to construct a $13 million 44-apartment, three-story senior housing structure on the Woodbine Lane property it purchased for $1.2 million from Montour County.
The county commissioners approved the sale of the property — the site of the former county home and adjacent Human Services building — at their Sept. 28 meeting. The county offices on the site moved to the county administration building in the former Danville Elementary School on East Front Street in the borough.
CSG Executive Director Rich Kisner said in September seniors 62 and older with an income limit of up to 60 percent of the area median income would be eligible for the housing. He said that by the time funding is in place, construction likely would not start until mid-2023, with completion around late 2024.
The former county home building would remain and CSG would convert that into community spaces for the residents to do crafts or puzzles, with a kitchen for resident get-togethers and space for support staff, Kisner said, citing preliminary designs. CSG plans to tear down the newer building to construct the senior apartment building.
The zoning amendment also allows an increase in the maximum height of the building to 65 feet, from the previous maximum of 45 feet, VonBlohn said.
Solar permits required
The change in the ordinance relating to solar energy systems creates a new conditional use to allow commercial panels in industrial development and agricultural and forest land.
Residential units don’t require a conditional use exception, but owners of those units will have to apply for a zoning permit, VonBlohn said.
The supervisors also agreed to change the zoning on the lot owned by T&S Realty from high density residential to commercial office, which will make the entire section of properties contiguous as commercial office space. The lot along Bloom Road in Mahoning Township is located between the former Mahoning-Cooper Elementary School, which T&S owns and houses commercial offices, and a bank.
Todd Keyser, co-owner of T&S Realty, said the developer bought the lot some time ago because it was high density residential.
“But it’s not a particularly nice spot for that,” Keyser told the supervisors. “Townhouses seemed fairly inappropriate.”
He said the developer’s insurance agent was looking to build a small office.