DANVILLE — East End Fire Company in Mahoning Township responded to 13 calls in August, six of them mutual aid calls outside of the township, Fire Chief Leslie Young reported.
She said August probably was the least busy month all year for the township fire company.
The calls included one structure fire, two vehicle crashes, two false alarms, two rapid intervention team responses, one water rescue and five miscellaneous calls. Seven calls were in the township and one each was in Danville Borough and Orange, Point, Ralpho, Upper Augusta and West Hemlock townships. An average of six firefighters responded to calls.
Fifteen members took part in 2 1/2 hours of in-house training; 12 volunteered at the National Night Out for 2 1/2 hours; four spent 3 1/2 hours at the Trinity Lutheran Church Block Party, and Young conducted an hourlong fire prevention presentation to Maria Hall staff and residents during the month.