DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors plan to give a portion of the township’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) allocation to Friendship Fire Company in Danville for its ladder truck fund.
That didn’t sit well with some of the township’s own firefighters from East End Fire Company. At Monday’s supervisors meeting, they questioned whether the township audited Friendship’s finances as it did East End’s before signing over a $552,000 certificate of deposit (CD) for East End’s future equipment purchases.
The funds in the CD were part of the $9.5 million the township received for the sale of its water and sewer systems to Suez Water Pennsylvania in March of 2019. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the audit was required because the money was from the utility sale.
A resolution read by Supervisor T.S. Scott listed the distribution of $98,500 of the township’s allocation of about $216,770 in the federal funds “to lessen the economic and public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The resolution lists donations of $25,000 each to East End Fire Company and Friendship Fire Company, $25,000 to the Montour Area Recreation Commission and $23,500 in hazard pay for township employees.
When East End firefighter Kevin Young questioned why Friendship, which is in the borough and not the township, was receiving funds, Supervisor Molly Shultz replied, “We have several buildings in our township that are several stories high.”
Supervisors noted Friendship has the only ladder truck in Montour County and responds to fires outside of the borough. That fire company has been raising money since last year to buy the new ladder truck at a cost of about $1.5 million to replace the current 2002 ladder truck, which has been in need of repair, according to the fire company.
When Young asked if consideration was given to other fire companies that aid the township, Supervisor John Whelan said the contribution was specifically for the ladder truck.
Young said it was “a dagger to the heart of our fire company” because the township required an audit of East End’s finances, but not Friendship’s.
Scott said the audit was done thoroughly and aboveboard.
“These are federal funds,” Whelan said of the ARP allocation. “Once we get them, technically, there will be an audit of the groups we give them to.”
Firefighter Richard Spotts asked the supervisors if they would donate to the Washies Fire Company in Danville if that company asked for help to buy apparatus. Shultz said no, Supervisor Larry Robertson said that would depend on the specific request.
Township Fire Chief Leslie Young said she was grateful because, as a result of the audit, the company received the $552,000 in funds. However, she later told the supervisors, “It’s just a slap in the face to us. You made us go through an audit.”
Chuck Eyer thanked the supervisors for their support over the years, adding, “I thought the audit was extreme, but I understand where you are coming from.”
Township Treasurer Ken Hauck has said the $216,769.94 in ARP funds received this year is part one of the grant. The township will receive the same amount in July 2022. The township has five years to spend the ARP funds.
The Danville Fire Department has been seeking donations from surrounding municipal governments, communities, grant money and with a GoFundMe site to purchase the ladder truck, which will cost more than double the cost of the current 2002 ladder truck. The new truck will have a 100-foot tower compared to the 85-foot tower of the current ladder truck but will be shorter in length and more maneuverable, according to fire officials.