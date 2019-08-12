Fred Dyroff will be the new Mahoning Township Police Chief, leaving the same post he has held in Mifflinburg since late 2016.
Dyroff was approved as the new chief by Mahoning supervisors on Monday night. He will start on August 19 at a salary of $87,000.
Dyroff was a lieutenant with the state police force. He was appointed in June 2016 as the assistant director of the Investigative and Operational Support Division within the Bureau of Forensic Services. Prior to that, he served as station commander of Troop F, Milton. He enlisted in the state police in 1991, according to a press release announcing his state police appointment.
Former Mahoning Police Chief Sean McGinley announced his resignation last month to become the Geisinger health system's senior director for security operations.