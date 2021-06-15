DANVILLE — Two Mahoning Township police officers risked “personal harm, injury or death” to save two people from a Danville apartment house fire the night of May 28.
On Monday evening, the township supervisors presented Officers George Geise and Garon Fenstermaker with Meritorious Awards for their heroic actions. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn presented each officer with a framed certificate describing their actions during the rescue and township Police Chief Fred Dyroff pinned the award’s ribbons above each uniformed officer’s left shirt pocket.
The public then watched video from Geise’s body camera that shows him ascending the stairs to rescue a woman who was hanging her upper body halfway outside an open third floor window trying to breathe. Fenstermaker soon joined him and, using flashlights, they found the woman as smoke billowed through the apartment. They got her to walk downstairs after one of the officers told her, “We gotta go.” One also told her, “Take your time. Stay low.”
According to Dyroff’s narrative of the rescue, as read by Supervisor T.S. Scott, the officers were dispatched to the fire at 1064 Mill St. at 8:59 p.m.
“Upon arrival there were two EMS personnel, one Danville police officer and two civilians outside the three-story apartment building. Additionally, there were two Riverside Borough PD officers standing just inside the main doorway to the building.”
Scott read that Fenstermaker arrived first at the building as Geise parked the patrol car away from the building to allow fire apparatus proximity.
“Officer Fenstermaker immediately entered the building and removed a reluctant elderly resident from the building on the first floor,” Scott read from the chief’s narrative.
Geise, who also is a Point Township firefighter, arrived about 30 seconds later and saw the woman hanging her upper body out of the window as heavy smoke billowed out.
“She was told by a Danville PD officer to relax and take a deep breath, that they would get a ladder up to her,” Scott read.
That’s when Geise entered the building and climbed two sets of stairs to the third floor, which Dyroff wrote was filled with heavy smoke from the waist upwards and heat could be felt from a fire but not seen. Both officers in a crouched position made their way to the woman’s smoke-filled apartment. They escorted the woman, who was coughing and gasping for air, down the stairs to outside, where medical personnel administered oxygen.
That all occurred within 3 minutes of the township officers’ arrival.
“Within 10 minutes the third floor was fully engulfed in flames,” Dyroff wrote.
The chief wrote that the criteria for the Meritorious Award reads, “Awarded for an act, or series of acts, taken alone or in conjunction with others, that risks personal harm, injury or death and results in the lessening or elimination of injury, death or property damage of others.”
Afterward, Dyroff told the supervisors, “This goes to show the importance of body cams.”
He said officers just started using them five or six weeks ago after the supervisors approved their purchase.
“They’ve been very valuable,” the chief said.