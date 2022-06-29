MAHONING TWP. — A 30-year-old Mahoning Township man is facing assault and terroristic threat charges after he threatened his grandmother with a knife, police allege.
Police responded to 31 Maple St. at 1:39 p.m. Thursday on a report of an active break-in involving Kevin James Millard, of the same address, and that Millard was under the influence of methamphetamine and was "out of his mind," according to the criminal complaint filed by Mahoning Township Police Sgt. Matt Gerst.
Millard's grandmother Pearl Stump, 85, who had fled the residence and went to a neighbor's house, told police that her grandson had gone to the house to pick up his mail. But then he held a knife to her throat and poked her in the throat with it while making threats, which he had done in the past, Gerst alleged. Stump told Gerst and Police Chief Fred Dyroff that Millard was in the residence and had barricaded the door with something.
Officers from the Danville and Riverside police, along with Montour County sheriff's deputies, arrived, and police entered the home and apprehended Millard.
Gerst wrote in the complaint that Millard admitted he held a knife to Stump's throat, but he did not injure her and intended to only scare her.
A 13-inch knife with an 8-inch blade was found on Millard's bed near where he was located before his arrest. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats.
District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned Millard on the charges and committed him to the Montour County Prison after he failed to post the $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7 at 10 a.m.