DANVILLE — Three residents who saved two people’s lives in recent months received some recognition at Monday’s Mahoning Township supervisors meeting.
Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff presented Earl A. Mattern, Brad Bason and Cynthia Kay Cavanaugh with framed letters of recognition for their actions.
Last Oct. 8, Mattern, who said he walks the Robbins Trail near Hess Field every morning because it’s where he talks with God, said he called 911 after spotting the backpack of a man he had met the day before. The backpack sat along the trail.
“It was torn open, prescription bottles were everywhere,” Mattern said during the presentation. “I was concerned for that.”
He said he didn’t know if the man had tried to end his life or if somebody robbed him or beat him up.
After Mattern called the communications center, he came back to the spot and called over the bank a few times.
“God told me to call out one more time,” Mattern recalled. “And I called out, and he answered.”
The man, who had fallen down a steep embankment approximately 50 feet, lay injured against a tree near the edge of Mahoning Creek. He faintly moaned for help. Mattern showed rescuers where the man was and they carried him out on a backboard across the creek.
“Had you not been observant and insistent with 911 dispatchers and police that there was something wrong, the victim may not be alive today,” Dyroff read. “You went above and beyond and took it upon yourself to get involved with an incident that many others may have passed on. Your actions undoubtedly saved the life of that man.”
“I didn’t do anything compared to the three firefighters, or whatever,” Mattern said.
Daughter, passerby ‘heroic’
In the other rescue, Cavanaugh noticed smoke coming from her father’s nearby home on Ridge Drive the afternoon of May 10. She ran over to the burning home and saw her father, Thomas Herman, lying just inside the door. He was unable to move, but was conscious, said Dyroff.
“His beard and face were singed from the fire,” the chief read. “At this time, Brad Bason arrived and you both took him under his arms and removed him from the fire and smoke-engulfed house. As you were removing him from the fire, Jessica Vansickle arrived and grabbed your father by the legs and assisted you in getting him to a field to be attended by EMS.
“Had you not run to the fire, your father, Thomas Herman, may not be alive today,” Dyroff said.
In reading Cavanaugh and Bason’s letters, Dyroff called their actions “heroic.”
Bason was traveling east on Bloom Road at 4:10 p.m. that day when he saw the smoke and drove to the scene to help.
The fire that injured Herman, 90, a former six-term Montour County commissioner, much of that time as chairman, destroyed his one-story home. Two state police fire marshals determined the fire was accidental but the cause undetermined, township Fire Chief Leslie Young said the following day.