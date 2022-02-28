DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff is warning area residents to watch out for scammers trying to take advantage of the elderly.
Dyroff said during Monday's township supervisors meeting that an "elderly person" in a neighboring county recently was contacted by a caller claiming to be an attorney representing the person’s grandchild, who was allegedly involved in an accident. The person claiming to be an attorney said the grandchild needed money to pay for attorney fees.
"The elderly person agreed to the request and was informed a person would be by to retrieve the cash," Dyroff read from his report. "A short time later a person arrived, and the elderly person gave them several thousands dollars. The victim received a second call a short time later from the same person who requested additional money. The victim provided the same person several hundred dollars."
Dyroff said police are advising residents, especially seniors, not to fall for these types of scams.
"If you have any questions as to the legitimacy of the caller, take their name and number, hang up and then call the police to seek guidance," the chief said.
He said similar scams also have occurred in Mahoning Township over the past few years.