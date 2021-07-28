MAHONING TWP. — Residents from within and outside Mahoning Township reported their names were used in fraudulent unemployment claims filed with the state, township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said earlier this week.
“We’ve been receiving a lot of calls from victims of unemployment fraud,” Dyroff reported at the township supervisors meeting on Monday.
He said the problem is occurring across the state and country. He said the state Department of Labor and Industry is investigating, but, “Trying to determine who’s responsible is almost impossible.”
Dyroff advised residents that if they believe someone has filed an unemployment claim in their name, they should file a form online at the Labor and Industry website, or file via the PA Fraud Hotline at 800-692-7469 after they contact the police department where they live, not where they work.
Dyroff said Geisinger employees who live outside the township have reported unemployment fraud, but they should contact police in their hometown.
Signs of fraud include receiving unrequested unemployment paperwork from the state; receiving unemployment benefit payments that were not requested, and employers receiving notice that a claim has been opened for current employees who are working, according to the chief.
State police said criminals frequently steal identities to commit fraud or sell personal information to other criminals on the dark web, Dyroff reported.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn asked Dyroff how criminals would benefit by unemployment payments going to the fraud victims. The chief said he didn’t know.