DANVILLE — Mahoning Township police have investigated several incidents of "check washing" since January.
Police Chief Fred Dyroff explained that the victims placed personal and business checks in their mailboxes. The checks were payable to other persons or businesses. Some of those checks were removed by unknown persons who "washed" the checks by changing the payee and dollar amount for thousands more dollars. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), scammers wash the checks in chemicals to remove the ink before writing in a different payee and dollar amount, Dyroff stated in a news release. Some scammers will use copiers or scanner to print fake copies of a check.
The township police are working with the USPIS in the investigations, Dyroff reported. USPIS recommends residents not leave outgoing mail, particularly checks, in their outgoing mail, especially overnight, the chief said.
"Deposit your outgoing mail in blue collection boxes before the last pickup, or at the local post office," Dyroff wrote. "If you're going on vacation, have your mail held at the post office or have it picked up by a friend or neighbor."