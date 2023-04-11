Mahoning Township police reported to supervisors this week a large black bear has been spotted in township neighborhoods.
“We have received several reports of a large black bear in the township from up on South Overlook Drive, to Oak Street, to Edgewood Drive,” said Mahoning Police Chief Fred Dyroff, in his report to supervisors.
“Video was captured with the police vehicle as well as private security cameras, and it appears to be the same bear,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission was contacted, and they stated they are familiar with that particular bear and he has never been trapped, Dyroff said.
Dyroff added, “If you come across a bear on your property, there are two possible courses of action. The first is to make loud noises or shout at the bear from a distance — like you’d react to a dog getting into your trash. The second option is to leave the bear alone, and clean up the bear’s mess after it leaves. Follow up by making sure you eliminate whatever attracted the bear in the first place.”