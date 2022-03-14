DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Supervisor T.S. Scott resigned suddenly at the end of Monday’s supervisors meeting.
Scott said he could no longer serve the township and care for his wife, Karen, who is battling cancer for the fourth time, the third time since Scott was appointed supervisor in August of 2016. He was elected to a six-year term in 2017.
He said that during his wife’s two previous bouts with cancer, he was able to split his time between his work and supervisor responsibilities and helping to care for his wife.
“The difference is this time we’re not winning,” he said, noting the cancer is growing and causing other medical problems.
“I only knew about it right before the meeting,” Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said, adding he has known Scott since the latter helped him with his first campaign in 2015.
“I’m going to miss you,” Lynn said to Scott.
The other officials echoed Lynn’s comments.
The supervisors have 30 days to appoint a replacement to the five-member board. Before Scott announced his resignation, the board appointed Bill Byron as a township representative on the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC). Scott had stepped down from that position two weeks ago, due to his wife’s illness.