DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Supervisors approved a four-year police contract at Monday night's meeting. The contract calls for raises in each of the four years, said Supervisor John Whelan, vice chair.
In year one the officers will get a 4 percent raise; in year two, 3.5 percent; year three, 3 percent; and in the final year of the contract, another 3 percent raise, Whelan said.
'Wreaths Across America'
Resident Colleen Marion discussed how Danville will celebrate "Wreaths Across America," at noon, Dec. 17. It will take place at Odd Fellows Cemetery, closer to the St. Joseph side of the cemetery.
Wreaths Across America is a national event with the goals of remembering fallen U.S. veterans, honoring those who serve, and teaching children the value of freedom.
At the Danville event, 1,700 wreaths will be placed in and around the cemetery, Marion said.
The opening prayer will be by Father Timothy Marco, of St. Joseph Parish.
The Danville Area High School band will be there to play the National Anthem. American Legion will play taps.
Boy Scout Troops 33, 39, and 4077 will lead the pledge of allegiance.
At the end of the supervisors meeting, Bill Lynn, chair, reminded residents that leaf pickup is every Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last day will be Dec. 15. Visit the township website for more details: www.mahoningtownship.org.