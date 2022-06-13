DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors Monday evening approved Geisinger’s request to subdivide land it is buying from the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, including the Mother House and Villas.
Township Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn told the supervisors the Mahoning/Cooper Townships Joint Planning Commission last week recommended approval on the condition Geisinger mark the property.
Geisinger is purchasing 32 acres from the nuns to build a new inpatient-outpatient behavioral health facility originally planned for a site in Valley Township, as well as a hospitality motel similar to the Pine Barn Inn.
Engineer Nicholas Argot of Borton-Lawson engineering and architecture firm, Wilkes-Barre, told the planners on June 6 that Geisinger will take ownership of the Mother House and the Villas but will not demolish them.
The planners approved the plan, sending it onto the supervisors for their perusal. VonBlohn at that meeting recommended Geisinger submit a conceptual or sketch plan to show the location of the structures.
VonBlohn suggested planning officials get together with Danville to discuss approvals.