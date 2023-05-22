Neighbors in Mahoning Township are unsettled by a noisy rooster and are pleading with Mahoning Township supervisors to take action.
At the meeting Tuesday night, the township supervisors agreed to give the neighbors one to two weeks to work out the issue before discussing further action.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn brought up the issue after receiving several complaints from residents. The family who owns the rooster and the owners of two neighboring housing were all present at the meeting.
Brad Herrold said he is constantly disturbed by the rooster's incessant noise. "I hear the rooster at least every 20 seconds from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.," Herrold said. "It's to the point where I want to sell my house. I don't enjoy being home."
Mary Alice King, another neighbor, said she was awoken by the rooster at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
"I don't even want to live here anymore because of it," King said.
The Albulesc family previously bought four chicks from Tractor Supply that their daughter loved, Cecilia Albulesc explained. They did not know that one of them would end up being a rooster.
"We never intended to cause such a disturbance, but now the rooster is my daughter's pet and she loves him," Albulesc said. "We are trying to find solutions to accommodate our neighbors."
The family explained that they was considering covering the rooster's cage in plywood or another sound deadening material. Township supervisors also offered the recommendation of a collar that would prohibit the rooster from crowing.
The supervisors gave the Albulesc family one to two weeks to work something out before considering other options such as a noise ordinance. Though this route was discussed at the meeting, it was met with the argument that similar ordinances had previously been enacted and overturned in other areas.
Police Chief Fred Dyroff and Solicitor Jonathan DeWald also discussed parking ordinance "2023-0522" that was passed at Tuesday's meeting. The ordinance will make changes to electronic parking citations and similar matters.
The two also discussed a resolution adopting guidelines for the Mahoning Township Police Department when making warrantless arrests. Resolution 2023-0522, which is similar to those in place in other areas according to DeWald, was passed on Tuesday.
The township will observe Emergency Medical Services Week, "EMS Week," next week. They encouraged residents to thank EMS workers for dedication and countless hours of service.
The next Mahoning Township yard waste pick-up will be held June 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents are limited to five bags per pick-up with a maximum of 50 pounds per bag.
For pickup, email yards@mahoningtownship.org or call 570-759-7715 with the resident's name and street address.
The 2023 Dumpster Day will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Danville Child Development Center at 1459 Bloom Road, Cooper Township, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Further details on these events can be found at www.mahoningtownship.org.