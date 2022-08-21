DANVILLE — One-hundred years was being celebrated at Mahoning Township Fire Department 60 on Saturday afternoon.
A sprinkling of food trucks, such as Cookin’ from the Heart, Huck’s Grill Shack and Glenda and Scott’s Homemade Ice Cream, greeted visitors of many ages as the fire department showed the community who they are, what they do and how they do it.
The fire department has a fully-stocked bar members can frequent and a social hall visitors to the fire station were invited to sit, chat, eat food and enjoy themselves.
Amy Nagle, of Catawissa, said she had a burger with macaroni and cheese and enjoyed it.
Christopher Beggs, Nagle’s boyfriend, has been a member for approximately three years.
“There were a lot of people when I got here,” Beggs said.
Beggs, who works at a local hotel, said he tries to spend as much of his free time at the fire department as a volunteer firefighter.
“I’m dedicated,” said Beggs.
Beggs said both his father and grandfather served their communities as firefighters.
“I love helping my community out,” Beggs added.
Beggs said he had a bacon cheeseburger and talked a little more on what was happening during the day.
“Kids come and learn how to put our fire equipment on,” Beggs said. “Show the kids different stuff.”
He said it was a good turnout during the day.
Fire Chief Leslie Young said the department has had social events like this before but never previously with food vendors.
“We’ve done open houses before but not with food trucks,” Young said.
Young said they had a “good, steady crowd.”
An active fire safety demonstration took place at 3:30 p.m. for the department to show their skills.
Young said she hoped to give the community reasons to support their local fire department.
“My hope is to be here for another 100 years,” said Young.