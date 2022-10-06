MAHONING TWP. — Township officials updated the leaf collection schedule for 2022.
JDOG will begin leaf collection for Mahoning Township on Oct. 18. The last day is Dec. 15.
Bagged leaves will be collected Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be no pick-up Nov. 22 and 24 during Thanksgiving week. Pick-up hours are between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Resident who wish to schedule a pick-up, must email JDOG at mahoningyards@gmail.com or call 570-759-7715 and provide name, street address and number of bags ready.
There is a maximum of 5 bags per pick-up that should not exceed 50 pounds.
Leaves must be at curbside by 9 a.m.
— RICK DANDES