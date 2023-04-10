DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors at Monday night's meeting approved a subdivision plan on land currently owned by the Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius.
Geisinger plans to build a behavioral health center on the land. The Mahoning/Cooper Joint Planning Commission reviewed the plan at their April 3 meeting and recommended sending it on to the supervisor's Monday meeting for a vote. The commission had found the plan consistent with current Montour County ordinances.
“This is the first step in developing the land,” said Dean VonBlohn, Mahoning Township zoning officer. Geisinger will now have to submit a land development plan.
Black Bear Spotted
A large black bear has been spotted in the township.
"We have received several reports of a large black bear in the township from up on South Overlook Drive, to Oak Street, to Edgewood Drive," said Mahoning Police Chief Fred Dyroff, in his report to supervisors.
"Video was captured with the police vehicle as well as private security cameras, and it appears to be the same bear," he said.
The PA Game Commission was contacted, and they stated they are familiar with that particular bear and he has never been trapped, Dyroff said.
Dyroff added, “If you come across a bear on your property, there are two possible courses of action. The first is to make loud noises or shout at the bear from a distance — like you'd react to a dog getting into your trash. The second option is to leave the bear alone, and clean up the bear's mess after it leaves. Follow up by making sure you eliminate whatever attracted the bear in the first place.”
Full time officer named
Dyroff asked and the board approved moving police officer George Geise from part-time to full time, effective Monday. He will be on a probationary period for one year from his date of hire.
Dyroff requested the move because of staffing issues.
"As the board is aware, our part-time officer quit after 5 days due to personal reasons," Dyroff said. "Finding part-time help has proven difficult. Officer Geise was hired in May of 2021 and has been a loyal employee to the township ever since."
Dyroff said Geise handled vacant shifts during his time with the department and those shifts have increased over the past several months.
"He is well-liked within the department, already has uniforms and equipment, mandated training, and could essentially hit the ground running without the required 120 hours of field training required if he were a new hire," Dyroff said.