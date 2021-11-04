LEWISBURG — Outstanding mail-in ballots in Union County that were counted Wednesday solidified results from a tight race in Lewisburg Ward 4, caused candidates to flip-flop positions in the Lewisburg Area School Board race, and sealed victory for Mifflinburg Area School Board’s president.
After approximately 70 ballots received before Tuesday’s deadline were counted and added to unofficial vote totals for the general election, Lewisburg school board candidate Jaime Lyons saw her total vote grow by 67.
Lyons now stands at 2,086 votes, pushing her past incumbent Mary Brouse and into fourth place, solidifying victory ahead of Friday’s final vote certification.
Brouse had been in fourth-place Tuesday night. She received 2,074 votes, which includes 12 added from the outstanding mail-in ballots. She fell to fifth place.
There remain four outstanding ballots from district voters overseas that haven’t been received ahead of the upcoming overseas ballot deadline Nov. 9, not enough to change the results, according to Union County Department of Elections staff.
The top three positions remained unchanged with Kristin Kraus totaling the most votes, 2,383, followed by Mary Ann Sigler Stanton with 2,173 and Heather Haynos with 2,150. Lyons joins those three as victors. All ran as Democrats save for Kraus who was on the ballot as a non-partisan. Term of office is four years. Stanton is the lone incumbent of the bunch.
Three incumbents, all Republicans, missed the cut. Lisa Clark totaled 2,069 votes, John Rowe had 1,914, and the aforementioned Brouse with 2,074.
In Lewisburg’s 4th Ward, Democrat Marlene Lira edged Republican Rudy Mummey by a vote count of 172 to 159. The two were separated by just eight votes Tuesday night, 166-158 favoring Lira. There are no outstanding overseas ballots in this race.
Lira will succeed council appointee George Botelho, who didn’t seek election to a full term. Term of office is four years.
Wendy Hulsizer-McClintock, the Mifflinburg school board president, added eight votes Wednesday after the mail-ins were counted for the district’s Region 1. She stands at 690 votes with no overseas ballots within the region pending receipt.
Joshua Moser ran a coordinated write-in campaign. District voters cast 686 write-in votes. The review and count of those votes remained incomplete Wednesday and will continue today, however, Moser won’t have enough votes to unseat the incumbent.