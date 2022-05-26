SUNBURY — A "major announcement" on the status of the former UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Community Hospital will be made later today, according to state officials.
State Rep. Lynda Culver and State Sen. John Gordner announced they will be at the former hospital on 11th Street to make an announcement about the property at 1 p.m.
The hospital closed in 2020 and has been vacant ever since.
State and Sunbury officials are not commenting on the announcement but members of Sunbury City Council, Northumberland County Commissioners and Mayor Josh Brosious are expected to be in attendance.
The press conference will be held outside the emergency room entrance.