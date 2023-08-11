LEWISBURG — Eleven of the 16 summer projects at Lewisburg Area School District are completed.
At Thursday’s public meeting, Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Delbert Gallegos presented the finished projects in a slide show to the Lewisburg Area School Board members. The school board put more than $2 million into Kelly Elementary School, Linntown Intermediate School and the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School over the past few months.
"We will have started, by the middle of September, 16 what we consider major projects in the district," said Gallegos. "In the eight years, almost nine, that I've been at the district, this is probably the most amount of summer projects that we've done in one summer and the most amount of third-party contractors we've had in the buildings. It's been a very busy summer."
The first day of school is Aug. 23.
The projects consist of the middle school parking lot and bus loop repave; hot water heater replacements at Kelly; fire alarm panel replacement at Kelly; flooring repairs at Kelly; sidewalk repairs at Kelly; playground renovations at Kelly; bathroom partition in all three schools; walking path restoration at Linntown; EPDM roof restoration at Linntown; and painting across the schools.
Projects that are underway or still to come consist of middle school exterior door replacement; FOB access project at Kelly; softball field renovations at the middle schools; wheelchair lift replacement at the middle school; and baseball field renovations at the middle school. The baseball field is the only project that won't be finished by the end of the calender year.
"We're waiting on the last of the permits from the conservation district to be approved," said Gallegos. "Once we get those permits, we'll be hitting that as hard as we can, as fast as we can, getting the contractors in to get that done and ready for play."
Superintendent Cathy Moser praised Gallegos for all his work.
"I'm going to express immense gratitude to Delbert and everyone involved," she said. "It started with board support to allow us to work with all of this, and then everybody with their good work ethic, a great summer work crew and students who came in as part of our summer employ, and our custodians, and the flexibility in making and changing plans. We're really excited that the facilities will be ready to welcome everyone back."
Director Heather Haynos said she had a chance to visit Linntown recently.
"Mr. Gallegos is not exaggerating, it looks amazing," said Haynos. "It's a bright, fresh place for students."
The school board also approved a change order of $29,175 for the playground project at Kelly. This is due to the discovery of shale below the ground surface, which requires additional time and equipment rental to ensure safe equipment installation. This also includes removing asphalt between the swings and the playground equipment to remove a tripping hazard and replace it with river rock and pea gravel, according to John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
An additional project is a $308,517 greenhouse at the Lewisburg Area High School. The greenhouse is being constructed by general contractor Martin's Construction, of Mifflinburg, and electrical contractor B.A. Meixel, of Jersey Shore.
The greenhouse is for the district's new science curriculum "Sustainability: Farm-to-Table," which will begin this fall. It is being funded by donations from the Green Dragon Foundation, said Fairchild.
In other business, the board approved:
- SkEYEWatch for the purchase and installation of cameras on buses at an initial investment of $26,416 and a monthly cost of $1,104. The monthly cost includes live web-based access for viewing and recording.
- School speciality for the procurement and installation of Halo vape detection systems in the high school and middle school for a total cost of $66,665.59. Installation begins Monday.
- Chubb for 2023-2024 Cyber Insurance at a cost of $11,360, which is slightly down from last year.
- The tax exoneration of the Union County County Historical Society for three parcels in 2023 for the former Packwood House Museum property in downtown Lewisburg.