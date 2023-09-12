Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and York. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A frontal boundary will bring a round of rain and thunderstorms to the area this evening into tonight. Some of the thunderstorms could produce torrential downpours, with rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches or locally higher possible. With the recent wet conditions this could be enough rain to cause additional flooding or flash flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&