LEWISBURG — A 66-year-old Millmont man accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was about 5 years old rejected a plea deal in Union County Court.
On Tuesday, Defense Attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, told Judge Michael Piecuch that his client Thomas Dean Tyson Sr., said the commonwealth presented a plea offer, but Tyson has not accepted. Tyson is instructed to appear for jury selection at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in county court.
The details of the plea deal were not discussed in court on Tuesday.
Trooper Troy Croak of the state police at Milton said a report of suspected child abuse was made from Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson’s office which led to charges being filed against Tyson.
The alleged victim, who was 14 when the charges were filed in November, was interviewed at the Geisinger Child Advocacy Center and she described the indecent contact Tyson had with her when she was between 5 and 6 years of age, court records said.
Croak said an additional investigation determined Tyson had indecent contact with the girl on three occasions at a Kelly Township residence between 2013 and 2014.
Three counts of felony corruption of minors; two charges of felony indecent assault and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault have been filed against Tyson at District Judge Jeffrey Rowe’s Lewisburg office.
Tyson was convicted in 2016 by a Union County jury of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl and was sentenced to a prison term of three years to 10 years.
Tyson is free on non-monetary conditions of bail.