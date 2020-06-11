SUNBURY — A man who pleaded no contest to possessing a loaded firearm without a license in Point Township will not fight extradition after he allegedly fled from a fatal hit-and-run crash in New York.
Derrick Hugh Carlisle, 44, of Mayfield, N.Y., appeared via videoconference from Northumberland County Jail on Thursday in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini and waived an extradition hearing. Fulton County authorities in New York have 30 days to pick up Carlisle.
In waiving the hearing on Thursday, Carlisle is not admitting fault to the accusations out of New York, only that he is the same individual that police are seeking.
In pleading no contest to the felony count in January in Northumberland County Court, Carlisle does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty. Carlisle was sentenced to three months of time served and must pay a $100 fine plus court costs and fees.
Police said Carlisle was operating a red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had damage consistent with the accident in Northampton, N.Y., that killed 46-year-old Andria Berger, of Broadalbin, N.Y. Her body was found by a passerby on the side of Route 30 on the morning of Nov. 17. Police determined the driver left the scene sometime between 10 p.m. Nov. 16 and 7 a.m. Nov. 17.
Authorities tracked his pickup truck through GPS navigation around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Point Township. Carlisle was taken into custody without incident. After Carlisle was taken into custody, he said he didn't realize the gun he was carrying was stolen even though he claimed to have found it at the marina where he worked. He is not licensed to own a gun, police said.
The Daily Gazette in Schenectady, N.Y., reported that Carlisle is accused of one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which occurred along a stretch of Route 30 near Sacandaga Outdoor Equipment.
Carlisle was represented by Public Defender John Broda. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward.