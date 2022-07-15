SUNBURY — A Shamokin man accused of impersonating a federal agent is headed to trial next week.
Michael Robinson, 58, who ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for Shamokin mayor in 2021, is scheduled for a one-day trial at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. Jury selection is scheduled for 1:15 a.m. Monday in front of Woelfel.
Robinson on Aug. 12 and 13, 2019, identified himself as a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator and threatened to arrest city council members at Shamokin and Sheriff Bob Wolfe at the county courthouse, according to court documents.
Robinson, who is free on unsecured bail since a Nov. 6, 2019, bail reduction hearing, is facing misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct and two counts of disrupting a meeting.
Robinson is represented by court-appointed attorney Richard Ralph Feudale, of Mount Carmel.