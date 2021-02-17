The Texas truck driver accused of murdering a woman and dumping her body along Interstate 80 in Union County waived an extradition hearing in Connecticut, according to District Attorney Pete Johnson.
Johnson and Trooper Mark Reasner, public information officer, each said Tracy Rollins Jr. is expected to be transported to Pennsylvania next week to be arraigned on charges of homicide and abuse of corpse.
Rollins, 28, of Dallas, allegedly shot and killed Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, inside his tractor-trailer. He’s accused of dumping her after midnight Feb. 7 at the Mile Run exit in West Buffalo Township. The victim’s body was discovered later that morning.
Pennsylvania State Police, in partnership with other law enforcement, traced Rollins’ movements leading up to the murder and afterward, according to arrest papers. Rollins was apprehended in Connecticut on Feb. 10 and is held on $1 million bail.