SUNBURY — A Coal Township man accused of raping a child will be in Northumberland County Court on April 10.
Christopher Allen Biddinger, 35, of Coal Township, is scheduled for a criminal motion hearing at 11:15 a.m. April 10 in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones.
Biddinger was charged in 2020 with nine felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (two counts), indecent assault and corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.
Defense attorney Michael Suders represents Biddinger. Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger represents the commonwealth.
State police in Milton allege that the assaults occurred between September 2019 and April 2020 in Delaware Township and Milton. The alleged victim was a 12-year-old girl.
Biddinger was charged in October 2020. He remains incarcerated in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.