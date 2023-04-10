Man accused of raping child denied bail modification, headed to trial in May

SUNBURY — A Coal Township man accused of raping a child will remain incarcerated as his case proceeds to trial in Northumberland County Court in May.
On Monday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones denied the defense motion of Christopher Allen Biddinger, 35, of Coal Township, and defense attorney Michael Suders to modify the $150,000 cash bail to allow release based on his own recognizance. The trial is scheduled for May 18.
Biddinger, who appeared via videoconferencing, said he cannot afford bail. He planned to live with his mother in Williamsport if released and promised to attend all court hearings.
"I've been in jail three years," he said. "I don't have anything left out there."
Jones in denying the bail modification did not elaborate on why he did so.
Biddinger was charged in October 2020 with nine felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (two counts), indecent assault and corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. Biddinger allegedly raped the 12-year-old child between September 2019 and April 2020 in Delaware Township in Milton.
The judge also denied several motions to exclude references to Biddinger's time in jail, his use of marijuana, his letters to the alleged victim, and conversations the victim had with another person on Facebook about the alleged rape. The judge granted a motion to exclude references to a Protection From Abuse Order unrelated to the victim as well as a motion to exclude testimony on the victim's self-harm and acting out.
The judge deferred until a later date several other motions, including whether to exclude various witness statements who would testify on what the victim told them and the victim's history of mental illness. The judge also will review a motion to include false accusations that the child made against other people that were investigated.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the false accusations have nothing to do with whether Biddinger raped the child. Presenting the information would prejudice a jury against the victim, she said.
Suders said the Commonwealth has no physical evidence of sexual assault. Six witnesses would be called to "repeat statements that the kid made, and we don't know if the kid even told the truth," said Suders.
Biddinger is scheduled for jury selection at 9:15 a.m. May 15 in front of Jones. The trial is set to start on May 18.