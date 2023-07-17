LEWISBURG — A 31-year-old West Milton man accused of raping a child rejected a plea deal in Union County Court on Monday.
Defense attorney Michael C. Morrone, of Williamsport, informed Union-Snyder County Judge Michael Piecuch that his client Jeffrey A. Kemmerer would not accept the plea deal offered by the Commonwealth. The case will proceed to trial later this year.
Morrone requested that the case be continued until a later trial term since it was relatively new. The formal arraignment was on May 8 and charges were filed on Feb. 23.
Morrone said he wanted to be sure that all discovery evidence had been handed over to him from the Commonwealth.
"Other than that, we are ready," said Morrone.
The details of the plea deal were not revealed in public court.
Kemmerer is accused of raping a girl who was between the ages of 7 and 8. The child disclosed the alleged June 2021 sexual assault to forensic interviewer Sherry Moroz at the Child Advocacy Center, court records said.
He is free on $100,000 cash bail.