SUNBURY — Accused murderer Stephen Kruskie is tentatively scheduled for a trial in March 2023 in Northumberland County Court.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger and Public Defender John Broda met briefly with Judge Paige Rosini on Thursday to say they were both ready to proceed to trial. Kruskie, 28, of Mount Carmel, is accused of running over his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz, on May 21, 2021, and leaving her severely injured body on West Arch Street in Coal Township.
Broda said he doesn't anticipate a need to file any further defense motions. An expert will be reviewing information over the next six months.
Kruskie is facing criminal charges of criminal homicide; one felony count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death; three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle; three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, unsworn falsifications and furnishing authorities with information without knowledge; and four traffic summary counts.
Police say Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving on May 21. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Krustkie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
Kruskie is being held as a county inmate without bail.