SUNBURY — A 73-year-old Coal Township man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four young girls over a 14-year period will spend the next 2 to 17 years in state prison.
Anthony Zarski pleaded guilty to a felony count of indecent assault and a felony count of corruption of minors on Tuesday. Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. immediately sentenced Zarski to the prison term as well as $600 in restitution followed by three years of probation. He must register for life as a Megan’s Law offender.
Zarski, who was incarcerated as a county inmate at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County in lieu of $85,000 cash bail, was charged in September 2019 by Coal Township police for touching and fondling four girls between the ages of 6 and 12 between June 2005 and July 2019 in his swimming pool.
He originally pleaded guilty to the two felony charges in August but the judge rejected the plea deal in February after one of the victim's father spoke out against it.
An additional felony of aggravated indecent assault and misdemeanors of indecent assault and corruption of minors were withdrawn as part of the plea deal.
Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden said the victims were satisfied with the punishment.