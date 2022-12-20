SUNBURY — A Sunbury man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old and defense attorney Matthew Slavinski are seeking to dismiss all charges filed in Northumberland County Court.
On Tuesday, Judge Paige Rosini heard arguments about dismissing the case against Michael I. Bishop, 45, of Captain Bloom Road, Sunbury, but did not make a decision. She said she would review the case and arguments and issue a decision as soon as possible.
Slavinski argued that his client is prejudiced due to three audio recordings of witness and victim interviews no longer existing. He said there are inconsistencies in statements made in other interviews and he cannot compare the two.
Trooper Josiah Reiner, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, testified the recordings were made during the original investigation in 2020, but the district attorney's office declined to prosecute the case due to there not being enough evidence. The recordings were destroyed as per policy, he said.
The case was re-opened when new evidence was discovered, Reiner said.
The alleged assault took place while the girl was sleeping between June 2019 and February 2020. Bishop is charged with four felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, two felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a felony count of corruption of minors and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent.
Testimony from the alleged victim and her mother indicated the abuse was over the course of an eight-month period from 2019 through 2020.
Bishop remains free on the $150,000 cash bail he posted.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER