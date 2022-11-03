MILTON — A Milton man accused of attempted homicide waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Benjamin Anspach, 33, of Mahoning Street, was scheduled to appear on Wednesday in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl, but Anspach instead waived his right to the hearing. All charges will now head to Northumberland County Court.
Anspach, who remains a county inmate without bail, is accused of firing a shot through a door at a residence in the Milton Village Complex in an attempt to kill a woman on Sept. 29. The bullet hit the woman in the right hip, police said.
When police found Anspach on Mahoning Street he allegedly refused to stop and he reached for a semi-automatic handgun.
Anspach is charged with six felonies: one count of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, illegally possessing a firearm, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure; and three misdemeanors: one count each of possession of a weapon, terrorist threats and recklessly endangering another person.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER