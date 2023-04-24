MILTON — A 36-year-old Harrisburg man facing attempted murder charges has a plea deal to consider on unrelated drug charges in Northumberland County.
On Monday, Jeffrey Trice, of Harrisburg, and Public Defender Gerald Iwanejko appeared in front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini to say that Trice needed "a little more time to think about the plea offer." Trice is facing four misdemeanor drug charges unrelated to the attempted murder charge.
Northumberland Police said Trice stabbed Curtis Groom with a knife in the 100 block of Queen Street, Northumberland, around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021. Groom told police he was stabbed in the chest, officers said. He said Trice accused him of having an affair with Trice’s girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint.
Trice’s girlfriend told police Trice arrived, started a fight with Groom and was about to leave when he ran back into the apartment, stabbed Groom and took off on foot, police said.
Trice is facing felony charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possessing a weapon and possessing instruments of crime.
The attempted homicide case does not have any pending court dates at this time. It is listed as "inactive" on the public docket system due to a pending mental evaluation.