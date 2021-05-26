MILTON — A 34-year-old Harrisburg man facing attempted murder charges is eligible for release from imprisonment and will be moved to house arrest once his home plan is approved.
Jeffrey Trice, of Harrisburg, appeared via videoconference with defense attorney Timothy Matthew Barrouk, of Harrisburg, in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl on Wednesday to make the bail request. Trice waived his right to a preliminary hearing and Diehl approved the request to modify bail from $250,000 cash bail to $250,000 unsecured.
Northumberland Police said Trice stabbed Curtis Groom with a knife in the 100 block of Queen Street, Northumberland, around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 6. Groom told police he was stabbed in the chest, officers said. He said Trice accused him of having an affair with Trice’s girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint.
Trice’s girlfriend told police Trice arrived, started a fight with Groom and was about to leave when he ran back into the apartment, stabbed Groom and took off on foot, police said.
Diehl said Trice must be supervised by Northumberland County Probation and will be monitored with a GPS ankle device. He cannot have any contact with the victim or witnesses, and he must not possess any weapons while released from prison.
Barrouk said Trice is approaching 180 days in jail, which would qualify him for release on nominal bail. Trice would be living with his mother and step-father once released, he said.
Trice remains a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $250,000 cash bail on the felony charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possessing a weapon and possessing instruments of crime.
The charges will be headed to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.