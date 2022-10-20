SUNBURY — A 24-year-old Milton man accused of stabbing a man and attempting to stab a woman in the head and neck with a knife pleaded guilty to his involvement in Northumberland County Court.
On Tuesday, Jacob Beaver pleaded guilty in front of county Judge Paige Rosini to a felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of terrorist threats and simple assault. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated misdemeanor count of DUI.
Rosini ordered a presentence investigation. The sentencing date is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Dec. 16.
Beaver is accused of stabbing a man and attempting to stab a woman in the head and neck with a knife on March 12, 2021, at a house on Stanton Avenue. When police arrived on scene, he allegedly charged an officer with a knife and was subdued by a Taser, a trademarked brand name of a product line of electronic weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Beaver's plea on Tuesday was across four different criminal cases, including the alleged stabbing incident. A felony count of attempted homicide as well as 15 additional misdemeanor counts were dropped.
