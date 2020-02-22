Akeem Tyree Gregory told Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and all law enforcement present during his arraignment he was sorry for the near six-hour standoff that occurred in Mount Carmel Saturday.
Gregory, 30, of East Sunbury Street, appeared in hospital clothing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Saturday afternoon. Gembic denied Gregory bail on the felony attempted homicide charge.
Gregory told Gembic that the man that was shot, Joel Santiago, actually assaulted him Friday evening, causing Gregory to go to the hospital for treatment. Shamokin police said the claim was under investigation.
“I’m sorry, and I hope this young man recovers,” Gregory told Gembic.
Santiago was Life Flighted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, Saturday after being shot at least four times, police said. Staff at Geisinger said Santiago was in critical condition.
When officers arrived at the Sunbury Street residence just after midnight, Gregory was gone, police said.
Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street Property.
After nearly five hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn’t even know police were there till the window shot out.
“I called 911 to tell them to stop,” Gregory said. “I wasn’t going to come out with them shooting.”
Gregory told Gembic when he finally exited the home, he got shot with a bean bag.
“I’m not a flight risk,” Gregory told Gembic. “I’m not a menace to society.”
Matulewicz told Gembic the charges were serious and Gregory’s actions caused people to be evacuated from their homes and law enforcement from three counties to converge on the home.
Gregory asked Matulewicz to drop the attempted homicide charge.
When explaining the incident to Gembic, Gregory said "If I wanted to kill him, he'd be dead."
Gregory told Gembic he loved his family and would protect them. Gembic said he doesn’t know the circumstances but if Gregory was assaulted, he should have called police.
Gembic, by law, denied bail and set a preliminary hearing date for Tuesday at 9 a.m.