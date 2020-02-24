A Shamokin man accused of attempted murder now faces misdemeanor drug charges following a traffic stop last month, according to court documents.
Akeem Tyree Gregory, 30, of East Sunbury Street, faces felony attempted murder charges after police say he shot Shamokin resident Joel Santiago on Saturday morning. Gregory was holed up inside a Mount Carmel residence for nearly six-hours causing police to fire tear gas into the home in order to get Gregory to turn himself in.
Gregory was charged Monday with misdemeanor drug charges after state police said they conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 27. Police say Gregory was a passenger in the vehicle, and discovered a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue tucked under the front seat of the vehicle.
Gregory was in the vehicle with two other men, according to court documents. Paraphernalia was also discovered in the center console of the vehicle, according to court documents.
Gregory, who is being held without bail, will now appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the drug charges.
Santiago, who was shot at least four times, is listed in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville. Shamokin police said when officers arrived at the Sunbury Street residence Saturday at around 12 a.m. Gregory was gone.
Shamokin officers discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street Property. Police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn’t even know police were there until the window shot out.
Gregory is scheduled to appear before Gembic for a preliminary arraignment Tuesday morning on the attempted murder charge.