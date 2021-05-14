An assistant District Attorney said a "serial killer is off the streets" after a homeless man charged with homicide in Luzerne County late last year was arrested Friday morning for killing a 25-year-old McClure woman who went missing in 2018.
Harold David Haulman III, 43, was arrested by former Pennsylvania State Trooper Cpl. Shawn Williams, now a Luzerne County Detective, in the murder of Tianna Phillips, who went missing in June 2018.
Haulman, listed on court documents as a transient with no permanent address, was arrested by Williams while being escorted to a preliminary hearing in Drums, Luzerne County, for the murder of Erica Shultz, 26, of Bloomsburg, who was reported missing in December. Police located Shultz's body in late December in Butler Township, Luzerne County. Shultz was reported missing Dec. 4 by her sister.
Luzerne County ADA Dan Zola said Friday "if these situations don't match the definition of what a serial killer is, then nothing does."
Phillips was reported missing by her sister Toshia Hockenberry on June 13, 2018. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) agency opened a file last year on Phillips who police said was last residing in Berwick when Hockenberry said she went missing.
Investigators from Michigan also attended Friday's hearing and said Haulman has links to Ashley Parlier, a pregnant 21-year-old who went missing from Battle Creek, Michigan in 2005.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.